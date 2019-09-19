Ferro Corporation (FOE) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ferro Corporation has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 66.32% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Ferro Corporation has 1.2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 4.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Ferro Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferro Corporation 0.00% 18.80% 3.90% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Ferro Corporation and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ferro Corporation N/A 15 17.73 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

Ferro Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Ferro Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferro Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.20 1.95 2.30 2.49

$18.67 is the consensus target price of Ferro Corporation, with a potential upside of 54.43%. The rivals have a potential upside of 30.72%. Based on the data delivered earlier the analysts’ opionion is that Ferro Corporation’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ferro Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ferro Corporation -2.51% -5.7% -10.73% -10.73% -33.38% -6.06% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year Ferro Corporation has -6.06% weaker performance while Ferro Corporation’s rivals have 24.35% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Ferro Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Ferro Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 2.19 Quick Ratio. Ferro Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ferro Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Ferro Corporation has a beta of 1.9 and its 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Ferro Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.31 which is 31.36% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Ferro Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ferro Corporation’s competitors beat Ferro Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Pigments, Powders and Oxides. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings. Its products are used in appliances, automobiles, building and renovation, electronics, household furnishings, industrial products, and packaging. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through agents and distributors. It serves manufacturers of ceramic tile, major appliances, construction materials, automobile parts, automobiles, architectural and container glass, and electronic components and devices. Ferro Corporation was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.