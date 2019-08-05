Ferrexpo PLC (LON:FXPO) Investors: Deutsche Bank Reiterates Hold Rating; Transocean LTD (RIG) Sentiment Is 1.07

Transocean LTD (RIG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 144 funds increased and started new positions, while 135 decreased and sold equity positions in Transocean LTD. The funds in our database now own: 390.95 million shares, down from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Transocean LTD in top ten positions increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 102 Increased: 101 New Position: 43.

Ferrexpo PLC (LON:FXPO) had its stock rating restated as Hold by expert analysts at Deutsche Bank. This was revealed in a note on Monday morning.

The stock decreased 8.01% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 28.75 million shares traded or 72.11% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. holds 58.81% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. for 6.80 million shares. Lasry Marc owns 7.77 million shares or 12.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Somerset Capital Management Llp has 8.29% invested in the company for 4.48 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Schneider Capital Management Corp has invested 7.87% in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, a Jersey-based fund reported 15.83 million shares.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for gas and oil wells worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.23 billion. The firm primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, 7 harsh environment floaters, 3 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 10 high-specification jackups.

The stock decreased 5.17% or GBX 12.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 231. About 808,853 shares traded. Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Ferrexpo PLC (LON:FXPO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ferrexpo PLC has GBX 350 highest and GBX 250 lowest target. GBX 315’s average target is 36.36% above currents GBX 231 stock price. Ferrexpo PLC had 28 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Liberum Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, March 8. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by JP Morgan. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 7 report. The stock of Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 25. Barclays Capital maintained Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) on Wednesday, February 6 with “Overweight” rating.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company has market cap of 1.36 billion GBP. The firm operates two open-pit mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes. It has a 3.01 P/E ratio. It also offers finance, management, procurement, transportation, marketing, shipping, barging, and port services.