Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (FGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Both Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (NYSE:FGP) and Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 1 0.05 N/A -2.13 0.00 Valero Energy Corporation 83 0.30 N/A 6.50 13.12

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ferrellgas Partners L.P. and Valero Energy Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 0.00% 20.8% -15.2% Valero Energy Corporation 0.00% 14.4% 6.1%

Volatility and Risk

Ferrellgas Partners L.P. has a beta of 2.55 and its 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Valero Energy Corporation on the other hand, has 1.47 beta which makes it 47.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Valero Energy Corporation which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Valero Energy Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ferrellgas Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners L.P. and Valero Energy Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Valero Energy Corporation 0 0 5 3.00

Valero Energy Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $100.4 consensus price target and a 29.68% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.2% of Ferrellgas Partners L.P. shares and 80.2% of Valero Energy Corporation shares. 28.5% are Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Valero Energy Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 5.99% -15.56% -32.59% -19.75% -72.82% 57.5% Valero Energy Corporation -1.07% 1.19% -5.04% 2.37% -27.3% 13.71%

For the past year Ferrellgas Partners L.P. has stronger performance than Valero Energy Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Valero Energy Corporation beats Ferrellgas Partners L.P.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customersÂ’ premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The companyÂ’s propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in 50 States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2017, it operated 61 service centers and 789 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products; sale of gas grills, grilling tools and accessories, patio heaters, fireplace and garden accessories, mosquito traps, and other outdoor products; and treatment and disposal of salt water generated from crude oil production, as well as in the sale of crude oil. In addition, it operates salt water disposal wells in the Eagle Ford shale region of south Texas; and provides crude oil transportation and logistics services under the Bridger Logistics brand name. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Refining and Ethanol. The company is involved in refining, marketing, and bulk sales activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel fuels, distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined products. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.1 million barrels per day. It markets its refined products through wholesale rack and bulk markets; and through approximately 7,400 outlets under the Valero, Diamond Shamrock, Shamrock, Ultramar, Beacon, and Texaco brand names. The company also produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil primarily to refiners and gasoline blenders, as well as to animal feed customers. It owns and operates 11 ethanol plants with a combined ethanol production capacity of approximately 1.4 billion gallons per year. In addition, it operates a 50-megawatt wind farm; convenience stores; gas stations; and truckstop and cardlock facilities, as well as engages in the credit card business. The company was formerly known as Valero Refining and Marketing Company and changed its name to Valero Energy Corporation in August 1997. Valero Energy Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.