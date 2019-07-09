Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (FGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)

Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (NYSE:FGP) and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 1 0.05 N/A -2.23 0.00 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 46 0.00 N/A 7.22 6.14

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 0.00% 23.1% -15.4% Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 0.00% 19.1% 12.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 3.02 beta indicates that Ferrellgas Partners L.P. is 202.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ferrellgas Partners L.P. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ferrellgas Partners L.P.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.9% of Ferrellgas Partners L.P. shares and 5.9% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited shares. 28.5% are Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 67.6% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 0% 5.93% -1.57% -23.31% -65.18% 133.64% Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 2.73% -9.48% -6.32% 1.09% -34.88% 2.71%

For the past year Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited.

Summary

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited beats Ferrellgas Partners L.P. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customersÂ’ premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The companyÂ’s propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in 50 States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2017, it operated 61 service centers and 789 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products; sale of gas grills, grilling tools and accessories, patio heaters, fireplace and garden accessories, mosquito traps, and other outdoor products; and treatment and disposal of salt water generated from crude oil production, as well as in the sale of crude oil. In addition, it operates salt water disposal wells in the Eagle Ford shale region of south Texas; and provides crude oil transportation and logistics services under the Bridger Logistics brand name. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.