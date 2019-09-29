Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (FGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (NYSE:FGP) and NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 1 -0.07 69.66M -2.13 0.00 NGL Energy Partners LP 13 74.94 116.38M -1.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ferrellgas Partners L.P. and NGL Energy Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Ferrellgas Partners L.P. and NGL Energy Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 8,255,510,784.55% 20.8% -15.2% NGL Energy Partners LP 869,805,680.12% 12.5% 4%

Risk & Volatility

Ferrellgas Partners L.P. has a 2.55 beta, while its volatility is 155.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. NGL Energy Partners LP’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ferrellgas Partners L.P. Its rival NGL Energy Partners LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. NGL Energy Partners LP has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ferrellgas Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners L.P. and NGL Energy Partners LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 NGL Energy Partners LP 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively NGL Energy Partners LP has an average price target of $17, with potential upside of 26.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ferrellgas Partners L.P. and NGL Energy Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.2% and 65.5%. Insiders owned 28.5% of Ferrellgas Partners L.P. shares. Competitively, NGL Energy Partners LP has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 5.99% -15.56% -32.59% -19.75% -72.82% 57.5% NGL Energy Partners LP -0.13% 4.04% 9.35% 31.74% 29.21% 61%

For the past year Ferrellgas Partners L.P. has weaker performance than NGL Energy Partners LP

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors NGL Energy Partners LP beats Ferrellgas Partners L.P.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customersÂ’ premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The companyÂ’s propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in 50 States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2017, it operated 61 service centers and 789 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products; sale of gas grills, grilling tools and accessories, patio heaters, fireplace and garden accessories, mosquito traps, and other outdoor products; and treatment and disposal of salt water generated from crude oil production, as well as in the sale of crude oil. In addition, it operates salt water disposal wells in the Eagle Ford shale region of south Texas; and provides crude oil transportation and logistics services under the Bridger Logistics brand name. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

NGL Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses in the United States. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. The Water Solutions segment is involved in the treatment and disposal of wastewater generated from crude oil and natural gas production operations; disposal of solids, such as tank bottoms, drilling fluids, and performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sale of recovered hydrocarbons. The Liquids segment supplies natural gas liquids to retailers, wholesalers, refiners, and petrochemical plants in the United States and Canada, as well as offers terminaling and storage services through its 21 terminals in the United States. The Retail Propane segment sells propane, distillates, and equipment and supplies to end users consisting of residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as re-sellers. The Refined Products and Renewables segment markets gasoline, diesel, ethanol, and biodiesel products; and purchase and delivers refined petroleum and renewable products. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.