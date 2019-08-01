Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (FGP) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing company, Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (NYSE:FGP) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ferrellgas Partners L.P. has 4.2% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 52.41% institutional ownership for its peers. 28.5% of Ferrellgas Partners L.P. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.32% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Ferrellgas Partners L.P. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 0.00% 20.80% -15.20% Industry Average 3.11% 15.87% 5.94%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Ferrellgas Partners L.P. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrellgas Partners L.P. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 360.37M 11.59B 20.93

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Ferrellgas Partners L.P. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.82 2.45 2.49

The peers have a potential upside of 49.37%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ferrellgas Partners L.P. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 5.99% -15.56% -32.59% -19.75% -72.82% 57.5% Industry Average 2.87% 5.63% 16.21% 23.81% 33.59% 42.36%

For the past year Ferrellgas Partners L.P. has stronger performance than Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Ferrellgas Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.42 and has 0.93 Quick Ratio. Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ferrellgas Partners L.P.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.55 shows that Ferrellgas Partners L.P. is 155.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s rivals have beta of 1.30 which is 30.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ferrellgas Partners L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Ferrellgas Partners L.P.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customersÂ’ premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The companyÂ’s propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in 50 States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2017, it operated 61 service centers and 789 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products; sale of gas grills, grilling tools and accessories, patio heaters, fireplace and garden accessories, mosquito traps, and other outdoor products; and treatment and disposal of salt water generated from crude oil production, as well as in the sale of crude oil. In addition, it operates salt water disposal wells in the Eagle Ford shale region of south Texas; and provides crude oil transportation and logistics services under the Bridger Logistics brand name. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.