Ferrari N.V. (RACE) and Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Comparison side by side

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) and Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Auto Manufacturers – Major. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrari N.V. 149 0.00 N/A 4.49 35.92 Kandi Technologies Group Inc. 5 2.07 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ferrari N.V. and Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrari N.V. 0.00% 0% 0% Kandi Technologies Group Inc. 0.00% -5.9% -3.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ferrari N.V. and Kandi Technologies Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrari N.V. 0 0 5 3.00 Kandi Technologies Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ferrari N.V. has a 23.49% upside potential and a consensus target price of $190.8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ferrari N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.3% of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 27.37% of Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ferrari N.V. -3.84% -1.29% 19.67% 42.94% 23.43% 61.99% Kandi Technologies Group Inc. -3.62% 2.5% 3.7% -6.83% 32.17% 46.56%

For the past year Ferrari N.V. was more bullish than Kandi Technologies Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Ferrari N.V. beats Kandi Technologies Group Inc.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers seven models, including four sports cars that include 488 GTB, 488 Spider, F12berlinetta, and special series F12tfd; and three GT cars, which comprise California T, GTC4Lusso, and GTC4Lusso T. It also provides LaFerrari Aperta, a limited edition supercar; Fuoriserie, a very limited editions series; one-off cars; F60 America, a V12 open air roadster; and Ferrari J50, a two-seater mid-rear-engined roadster. In addition, the company offers non-registered racing cars; and parts, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. Further, it licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods; and Ferrari World, a theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. Additionally, the company provides direct or indirect finance, and leasing services for the purchase of cars to retail clients and dealers; and manages race tracks. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total of 45 retail Ferrari stores, of which 29 stores were franchised stores, including 8 Ferrari Store Junior and 16 stores were owned and operated by the company. The company also sells its products through a network of 170 authorized dealers operating 188 points of sale worldwide, as well as through its Website, www.store.ferrari.com. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicles (EVs), EV parts, and off-road vehicles in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.