Fernwood Investment Management Upped Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL) Holding; As Dish Network Cl A (DISH) Market Valuation Declined, Denali Advisors Has Raised by $2.05 Million Its Holding

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 397 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 4,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 4,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $692.54. About 1,838 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp Cl A (DISH) by 68.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 66,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 162,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, up from 96,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 444,510 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Limited Liability Co owns 789 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Il invested in 2,000 shares. Swiss Bancorporation invested 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Moreover, Sigma Planning Corp has 0.02% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 20,514 shares. Creative Planning owns 0.01% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 2,739 shares. Beddow Management has invested 3.88% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Newfocus Fincl Group Incorporated Ltd Com has 0.24% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). The Iowa-based Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 0.45% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Kennedy Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 7,516 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 44,077 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 452 shares stake. Bahl & Gaynor invested 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). 4,854 are held by Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 85 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.21 million activity. $32,395 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) was bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Knighthead Capital Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 200,000 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland stated it has 9,025 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 13,345 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Norinchukin National Bank The reported 0.02% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 13,597 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 1,254 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parkside Fin Financial Bank Trust accumulated 294 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 186,696 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 246,778 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 12,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 718,670 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Co reported 12,776 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Pictet Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 109,377 shares. Permanens Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 85 shares.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $624.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 3,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 23,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,940 shares, and cut its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:PFG).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Ortolf Tom A, worth $348,700 on Wednesday, May 22.