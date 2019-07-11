Fernwood Investment Management Raised Golar Lng LTD Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 (GLNG) Stake; MGM Resorts International (MGM) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. MGM Resorts Intl had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $32 target in Friday, March 22 report. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, June 6 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 14. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley. See MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $32.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $30 Initiate

06/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $34 New Target: $35 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

14/02/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Maintain

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased Golar Lng Ltd Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 (GLNG) stake by 21.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fernwood Investment Management Llc acquired 18,002 shares as Golar Lng Ltd Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 (GLNG)’s stock declined 17.04%. The Fernwood Investment Management Llc holds 101,002 shares with $2.13M value, up from 83,000 last quarter. Golar Lng Ltd Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 now has $1.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 23,628 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS; 11/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-June prices slip on healthy supply; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – IN EVENT THAT FID IS NOT TAKEN CUSTOMARY TERMINATION FEES APPLY

Among 3 analysts covering Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Golar LNG Limited had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. $10.59M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares were bought by Meister Keith A.. Shares for $20.32M were bought by SALEM PAUL J. On Thursday, March 7 GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 1,145 shares.

MGM Resorts International, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and/or operates casino resorts in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $15.64 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. It has a 62.17 P/E ratio. The Company’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.