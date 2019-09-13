Fernwood Investment Management Position in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL) Has Increased by $726,401; Meritage Group LP Has Lowered Moodys (MCO) Stake by $27.10 Million as Valuation Rose

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 138,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 908,089 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $177.36 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $212.28. About 550,659 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS INTER-AMERICAN INVESTMENT RATINGS; STABLE; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To Western Carolina University (NC) Series 2018 Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES RUSSEL METALS’ CFR TO Ba2, ASSIGNS A Ba3; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Paterson, N.J., Outlook to Stable From Negative; Affirms Ba1 Goult Rating; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s To Host 4th Annual West Africa Summit In Lagos On 9 May; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assings A1 Underlying, A3 Enhanced Rating To Eastern Lebanon Cty Sd’s (PA) Go Bonds, Ser. Of 2018; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Jupiter Medical Center’s (FL) Baa2; Stable Outlook; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S SEES FED POLICYMAKERS SIGNAL 4 RATE HIKES POSSIBLE ’18; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS RAISED MEDIUM-TERM PRICE BAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO $45-$65/BARREL AS OPEC-LED PRODUCTION RESTRAINT, DEMAND GROWTH LEAD TO LOWER GLOBAL INVENTORIES

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL) by 19.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 923 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 5,602 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, up from 4,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $658.66. About 10,280 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ent Credit Union Selects Moody’s Analytics CECL Solution – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) 1.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Great Warren Buffett Stocks to Hold Through the Next Recession – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Predictable Stocks Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio Agree On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.72 million for 26.94 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

