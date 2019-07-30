Fernwood Investment Management Lifted Position in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL); Pecaut & Company Decreased Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Stake by $321,300; Stock Rose

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $162.79. About 188,911 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 08/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC CASY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $112; 20/04/2018 – DJ Casey’s General Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASY); 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES REPORTS BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTME; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – IN FY 2019, CASEY’S ANTICIPATES AT LEAST $150 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL CAPITAL AVAILABLE RELATIVE TO FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: H. Lynn Horak Appointed Chairman; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – EXPECTS THE CUMULATIVE SAVINGS OF STORE-LEVEL OPERATING EXPENDITURES TO BE $200 MILLION BY FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Prepared Food and Fountain Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – COMMITMENT TO NEW $300 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM THROUGH FY 2020

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 397 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 4,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $750.9. About 7,605 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 36.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.16M for 20.45 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs owns 12,307 shares. Synovus stated it has 54 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Moreover, Texas Yale Cap has 0.03% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 5,486 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al reported 2,154 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. World Asset Mngmt accumulated 2,518 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Country National Bank holds 250 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department holds 0% or 119 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company invested in 0% or 137 shares. Franklin has 9,775 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset reported 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Paragon Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 63,557 shares or 3.89% of their US portfolio. River Road Asset Management Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 38,567 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 12,447 shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 0% or 30,372 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Beddow Mngmt has 9,138 shares for 3.88% of their portfolio. Bridges Investment Mgmt holds 3,704 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bahl And Gaynor has 0.01% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). 3,700 were reported by Tower Bridge. Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability holds 350 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% stake. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc holds 443 shares. Fil Ltd reported 67,216 shares. Menta Capital Lc accumulated 789 shares. Vanguard Group Inc owns 21,585 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 0% stake. Deprince Race Zollo owns 1,800 shares. 17,635 are held by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership.

