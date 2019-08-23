Fernwood Investment Management Lifted Its Portola Pharmaceuticals Com (PTLA) Stake; Simulations Plus (SLP) Shorts Down By 5.48%

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (PTLA) stake by 13.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fernwood Investment Management Llc acquired 46,748 shares as Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (PTLA)’s stock declined 23.25%. The Fernwood Investment Management Llc holds 387,011 shares with $13.43M value, up from 340,263 last quarter. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Com now has $1.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.81. About 729,886 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®, FIRST AND ONLY ANTIDOTE FOR THE REVERSAL OF FACTOR XA INHIBITORS; 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology; 10/05/2018 – Two New California Pacific Homes Neighborhoods Debut This Summer in Portola Springs® Village; 18/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 4km SSE of Portola Valley, CA; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa® (Andexanet Alfa) in Patients with Life-Threatening Bleeding; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA GOT NEGATIVE CHMP OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa; 12/03/2018 – PTLA: ANDEXXA SHOWED EXCELLENT/GOOD HEMOSTASIS IN 83% PATIENTS; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in the European Union; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable

Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP) had a decrease of 5.48% in short interest. SLP’s SI was 287,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.48% from 304,600 shares previously. With 64,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP)’s short sellers to cover SLP’s short positions. The SI to Simulations Plus Inc’s float is 2.39%. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 100,560 shares traded. Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has risen 120.57% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SLP News: 09/04/2018 – Simulations Plus 2Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DILIsym Software License Package; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces a One-Time $1,000 Cash Bonus to Each of Its Employees; 08/05/2018 – DILISYM SERVICES – U.S. FDA SECURED ANNUAL GOVERNMENT LICENSE FOR QSP MODELING SOFTWARE, DILISYM; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DlLlsym Software License Package; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 19/04/2018 – DJ Simulations Plus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLP); 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 09/04/2018 Simulations Plus Reports Record Second Quarter FY2018 Revenue

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops and sells drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation. The company has market cap of $651.30 million. The firm offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics , and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It has a 86.4 P/E ratio. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry computer program, which takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher that integrates with MedChem Studio and ADMET Predictor.

Among 4 analysts covering Portola Pharma (NASDAQ:PTLA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Portola Pharma has $50 highest and $3500 lowest target. $40.50’s average target is 40.58% above currents $28.81 stock price. Portola Pharma had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was reinitiated by Credit Suisse. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of PTLA in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) rating on Monday, March 4. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $35 target.

