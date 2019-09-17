Fernwood Investment Management Lifted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $545,184; Costco Wholesale (COST) Share Price Rose While California State Teachers Retirement System Has Increased Position by $15.16 Million

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 57,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 798,205 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $210.93M, up from 740,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $291.41. About 1.58 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,577 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 million, up from 1,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 1.81 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – Transcontinental Opens Door to Amazon With Coveris Takeover; 28/03/2018 – Rudolf E. Havenstein: BREAKING: AMAZON names John Podesta to board; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Amends Credit Pact; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED ACQUIRING SOME TOYS `R’ US STORES; 06/04/2018 – Don’t count on Amazon winning the $10 billion Defense Department deal — it’s still wide open; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is questioning its future in Seattle after the city voted for a new tax on big business; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS AND IS AVAILABLE FROM APRIL 24 IN 37 CITIES ACROSS U.S; 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Expert Speaker Scheduled By DeMatteo for May. 31; 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying the e-commerce giant should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Costco (COST) Stellar Comps Aiding Stock’s Run on Bourses – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oppenheimer to the sidelines on Costco – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “United Rentals Rides on Strong End Market Demand, Costs High – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil down as Saudi output restored; stocks steady as Fed meets – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “High Cost, Low Backlog to Hurt Dycom’s (DY) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,793 shares to 7.51M shares, valued at $428.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity National Info Serv (NYSE:FIS) by 3,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 545,265 shares, and cut its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

