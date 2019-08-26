Fernwood Investment Management Increases Stake in Golar Lng LTD Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 (GLNG); Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Position Has Boosted by Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 (GLNG) by 21.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 18,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 101,002 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 83,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.47. About 55,259 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 06/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Golar LNG $GLNG Share Price; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1.74B; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS; 27/04/2018 – SKAGEN Funds Reports 4.98 % Stake in Golar LNG; 31/05/2018 – REG-GOLAR LNG LIMITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $777.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.65. About 116,523 shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO)

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corp invested in 0% or 1.60 million shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc holds 76,511 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 3,737 shares. Van Eck Corporation owns 0.05% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 995,376 shares. Johnson Fincl Gp Inc invested in 0% or 400 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 51,475 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 30,789 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 157,914 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Moreover, Elkhorn Ptnrs Lp has 0.11% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). The Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.01% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 49,215 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 15,002 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability reported 60,000 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO).

