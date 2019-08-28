Fernwood Investment Management Increases Position in Portola Pharmaceuticals Com (PTLA); Blackbaud (BLKB) Stake Has Upped by Palisade Capital Management Llc

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (PTLA) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 46,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The institutional investor held 387,011 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 340,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.02. About 93,241 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 04/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA EARNED AN ADDED $100M MILESTONE ON ANDEXXA FDA APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®, FIRST AND ONLY ANTIDOTE FOR THE REVERSAL OF FACTOR XA INHIBITORS; 30/04/2018 – Portola Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.28, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.57; 24/04/2018 – DoJ CA Northern: Portola Valley Resident Sentenced In Bank Fraud Scheme; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa(R), First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS – BROADER COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IS ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2019 UPON FDA APPROVAL OF ITS GENERATION 2 MANUFACTURING PROCESS; 24/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Cleared for Commercial Manufacture of Portola’s FDA-Approved Andexxa®

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 26.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 32,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The hedge fund held 153,495 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24 million, up from 121,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $86.83. About 20,802 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired by Blackbaud; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Higher Education Institutions Advance Efforts with Blackbaud’s Comprehensive Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Rev $204.2M; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired By Blackbaud BLKB; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 24/05/2018 – Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Rev $870M-$890M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gru Inc Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 51,887 shares. Captrust Advisors holds 910 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank has invested 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). 41,381 were reported by Bahl & Gaynor. Df Dent And Communication Inc holds 0.91% or 576,540 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Lc (Trc) has 123 shares. 809 are held by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.31% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Incorporated Wi invested in 20,115 shares. Fmr Lc reported 0.01% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). First Republic Inv Mngmt owns 0% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 2,823 shares. Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 4.59 million shares. 34,875 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 25,828 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc has 0% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 200 shares.

More notable recent Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Blackbaud CEO Michael “Mike” Gianoni Named One of the Top 50 SaaS CEOs – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Blackbaud (BLKB) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Blackbaud, Inc. Is Getting Crushed Today – Nasdaq” on October 09, 2018. More interesting news about Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Blackbaud (BLKB) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 20,339 shares to 35,797 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,933 shares, and cut its stake in Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B).