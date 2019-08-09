Fernwood Investment Management Increases Holding in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL); As Microchiptechnology (MCHP) Stock Value Declined, M Kraus & Company Has Increased Holding

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 397 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 4,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 4,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $9 during the last trading session, reaching $684. About 13,211 shares traded or 11.04% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60

M Kraus & Company increased its stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Kraus & Company bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 42,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 36,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Kraus & Company who had been investing in Microchiptechnology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $88.33. About 954,327 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS INTENTION TO OFFER SR SECURED; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closi; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECH -CEO SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM CHINA, ZTE ON EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI DEAL WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT MERGER WILL CLOSE ON MAY 29, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Microchip qtrly revenue rises 11 pct; 05/03/2018 – Digital control meets intelligent analog to streamline design; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Completion of Microsemi Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $200M-$250M; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $250 MLN

Since March 15, 2019, it had 88 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.31 million activity. 42 shares valued at $31,949 were bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Finance Network reported 42 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group reported 14,182 shares stake. Alps Advsrs accumulated 560 shares. Prescott Cap Management Limited Com has 4,300 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 500 shares. Steinberg Asset holds 0.99% or 12,916 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan invested in 0.69% or 155,213 shares. State Bank Of Mellon reported 0% stake. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 789 shares. Mad River Invsts holds 39.29% or 57,304 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 348 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Oppenheimer Asset Inc accumulated 2 shares or 0% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Lc has invested 0.07% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Johnson Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $751,106 activity. LITTLE MITCHELL R also sold $326,860 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares.