Fernwood Investment Management Increased Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL) Holding By $306,881; Nuveen Senior Income Fund Has 0.95 Sentiment

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.16, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 20 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 21 sold and reduced stock positions in Nuveen Senior Income Fund. The funds in our database reported: 8.27 million shares, down from 8.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Senior Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 17 Increased: 15 New Position: 5.

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL) stake by 9.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fernwood Investment Management Llc acquired 397 shares as Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL)’s stock declined 0.55%. The Fernwood Investment Management Llc holds 4,679 shares with $3.62 million value, up from 4,282 last quarter. Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T now has $5.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $655.21. About 17,255 shares traded or 37.12% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based First Dallas has invested 12.21% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Moors And Cabot holds 34,596 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd Liability has 77,500 shares. Us Retail Bank De has 0.03% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 13,519 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 1,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The California-based Lpl Fincl Ltd has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Creative Planning reported 2,739 shares. Moreover, Fernwood Investment Mgmt Limited Liability has 1.93% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). First Republic Investment Mngmt owns 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 345 shares. 2,000 are owned by Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Il. Moreover, Swiss Bancorp has 0.01% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Fiera Cap, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 3,270 shares. Cordasco Fincl reported 42 shares. Northern Trust reported 6,660 shares stake. 44,077 were accumulated by Polar Cap Llp.

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About Texas Pacific Land Trust’s (NYSE:TPL) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Appoints Sameer Parasnis as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Worth Buying Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) For Its 0.8% Dividend Yield? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Holistic Look At Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 102 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.77 million activity. 50 shares were bought by HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, worth $36,639 on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $37,264 were bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $217.38 million. It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. It has a 58.45 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.67. About 117,024 shares traded or 14.47% up from the average. Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.