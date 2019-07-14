Fernwood Investment Management Increased Its Golar Lng LTD Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 (GLNG) Stake by $378,042; Share Price Declined; Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Position Upped by Boston Partners

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 (GLNG) by 21.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 18,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,002 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 83,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 574,493 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 27/04/2018 – SKAGEN Funds Reports 4.98 % Stake in Golar LNG; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR POWER REACHES FINL CLOSING ON 1.5GW SERGIPE POWER PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Dividend information; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project

Boston Partners increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 8,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,667 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64M, up from 233,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Group 1 Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $81.55. About 173,177 shares traded or 6.82% up from the average. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 11.18% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Group 1 Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPI); 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – ALSO ANNOUNCED EXPANSION AND RELOCATION OF ONE OF ITS SÃO PAULO HONDA DEALERSHIPS LOCATED IN SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO; 27/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto: There Were No non-GAAP Adjustments for 1Q; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – MAJOR EXPANSION TO EXISTING HONDA DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN SÃO PAULO SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto 1Q Rev $2.86B; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – SIGNIFICANTLY ENHANCED USED VEHICLE COMPENSATION STRUCTURE & OPPORTUNITIES FOR ITS SALES ASSOCIATES; 19/03/2018 – Group 1 Announces Market Conditions and Costs Associated with Strategic Initiatives Will Negatively Impact First Quarter; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE BUYS NEW TOYOTA MKT AREA IN SAO PAULO; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 7,792 shares to 12,948 shares, valued at $721,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital City Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 64,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,700 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

