Fernwood Investment Management Has Upped Stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by $520,416; Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Has Lowered Stake in Celgene Com (CELG) by $22.25 Million as Stock Value Declined

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 117.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 3,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 6,918 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $966,000, up from 3,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 11.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp sold 241,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.83 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $169.53M, down from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.4. About 2.75 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, EVOTEC WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $65 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 13/03/2018 – Genentech’s Ocrevus Begins to Move the Needle on the Treatment Rate for Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis but May Not Be the Only Disease-Modifying Therapy in Play; 19/03/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST-IN-HUMAN DOSING OF ITS RIPK1 INHIBITOR CLINICAL PROGRAM AND THE APPOINTMENT OF PETER KLEIN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017…; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Large Cap Growth Adds Monster Beverage, Exits Celgene; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – WITH MULTIPLE CATALYSTS FOR GROWTH EXPECTED OVER NEXT 12 TO 18 MONTHS, REAFFIRMING 2020 OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Net $846M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Financial Lc, Arizona-based fund reported 84 shares. Oz Management Limited Partnership accumulated 2.39M shares. Great Lakes Limited Com has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Davy Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 3,963 shares. New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Amica Mutual reported 35,364 shares. Eagle Asset has 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 46,794 shares. Old National Financial Bank In reported 52,114 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement stated it has 132,973 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. American Assets Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 29,000 shares. Allsquare Wealth Limited Com stated it has 459 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 92 shares. Falcon Edge Cap Lp reported 7.52% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.14% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Enterprise Corporation owns 284 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp, which manages about $426.23 million and $465.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10,000 shares to 727,375 shares, valued at $43.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.53 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

