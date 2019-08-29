Fernwood Investment Management Has Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $432,540; Stock Value Declined; Heartland Advisors Decreased Marchex (MCHX) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.37. About 118,080 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 243 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 1,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.25. About 2.42 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 06/03/2018 – VideoCoin, The Airbnb Of Video Processing and Distribution, Passes $35MM To Take On Amazon and Google Cloud Video Services; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s Stephenie Landry on Rising From Intern to Running Prime Now (Video); 06/04/2018 – ciara linnane: Great read in this exclusive: Amazon ignored FDA requests to register a food facility in Kentucky for more than; 06/03/2018 – Amazonas Florestal Ltd; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 15/05/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Big Showdown With Seattle; 23/04/2018 – Dealbook: Has Walmart Beaten Amazon for Control of Flipkart?: DealBook Briefing; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Lumps From Trump, Buoys Postal Service

Since June 11, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.24 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Heartland Advsrs Inc accumulated 0.31% or 900,000 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0% or 130,864 shares. Eam Invsts Limited Com holds 463,753 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Federated Investors Pa reported 650 shares. Sei Invests Company stated it has 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.28% or 1.41 million shares. Barclays Public Lc invested in 180,808 shares or 0% of the stock. Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.01% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Caprock Grp Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Oppenheimer Asset reported 26,235 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0.01% or 185,298 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Manatuck Hill Prns Llc owns 151,200 shares.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 28,899 shares to 85,918 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triple (NYSE:GTS) by 100,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR).

