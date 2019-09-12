Fernwood Investment Management Has Upped By $520,416 Its Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Stake; Genpact Limited (G) Had 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Genpact (NYSE:G), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Genpact has $4700 highest and $4400 lowest target. $45’s average target is 13.67% above currents $39.59 stock price. Genpact had 8 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. See Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $36.0000 New Target: $44.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Overweight Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $44.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) stake by 117.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fernwood Investment Management Llc acquired 3,744 shares as Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Fernwood Investment Management Llc holds 6,918 shares with $966,000 value, up from 3,174 last quarter. Disney Walt Co Com Disney now has $247.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $137.19. About 966,985 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month

The stock increased 0.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 148,444 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.54 billion. The firm offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It has a 26.75 P/E ratio. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold Genpact Limited shares while 62 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 166.08 million shares or 0.78% more from 164.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,591 are owned by Intrust Fincl Bank Na. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 198,808 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). 581,750 were accumulated by Glob Endowment Mngmt Lp. Mirae Asset Global Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 9,818 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability owns 27,860 shares. Regions Financial Corp accumulated 77,682 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 127,984 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 622,992 shares. Capital Guardian Tru Com holds 101,417 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Churchill Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.03% stake. Pnc Fin Svcs Gru Inc stated it has 371 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westwood Hldgs Group Inc Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.01% or 808,407 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.96% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 58,880 were reported by Stonebridge Capital Mngmt Inc. Btc Cap Management holds 0.94% or 41,678 shares. Weiss Multi has 232,937 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Benin Mngmt accumulated 19,399 shares. Moreover, America First Limited Com has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10 shares. D E Shaw And Communications holds 1.33 million shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability Corporation holds 98,490 shares. 3,759 were reported by First Heartland Consultants. 16,441 were reported by Ima Wealth Incorporated. State Bank Of The West invested 0.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of has invested 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 12.74% above currents $137.19 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 12. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 13. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. Imperial Capital downgraded the shares of DIS in report on Monday, June 17 to “In-Line” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, June 6 with “Buy”. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $132 target. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, August 20 with “In-Line”. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital.