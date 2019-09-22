Fernwood Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding in Iron Mountain (IRM) as Shares Declined; Intl Paper Co (Put) (IP) Holder J Goldman & Company LP Boosted Holding

Fernwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 61.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc sold 38,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 23,706 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $742,000, down from 62,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 1.89M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (Put) (IP) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 69,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.66M, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Intl Paper Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.7. About 4.66 million shares traded or 35.56% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Takeover Offer (5); 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from rival paper packaging producer International Paper; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO MARK SUTTON SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER `DISAPPOINTED’ HAVEN’T ENGAGED WITH SMURFIT; 06/03/2018 – International Paper confirms €8.64bn unsolicited approach for Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa; 26/04/2018 – International paper disappointed Smurfit not engaging on bid; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: Board to Reduce to 12 Members After Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – RECEIVED AN UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS RECEIVES UNSOLICITED, HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY IP.N

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability holds 585,831 shares. 28,844 were accumulated by Fmr Limited Liability Company. Bank Of The West has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 0% or 797,705 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Cambridge Inv Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Neuberger Berman Gru Lc invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). The Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Limited has invested 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Legal & General Grp Inc Inc Public Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Daiwa Group Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 1.43M shares. Essex Fincl Serv Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Fiduciary Company owns 31,084 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Eaton Vance Management has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Symons Cap Management Incorporated has 154,982 shares. Allstate Corporation holds 0.03% or 58,175 shares.

Fernwood Investment Management Llc, which manages about $159.22M and $182.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,744 shares to 6,918 shares, valued at $966,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. IRM’s profit will be $166.51M for 13.79 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,964 are owned by Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 701 shares. Marco Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.39% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 50,239 shares. Grimes And Com holds 16,906 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 24,010 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 5,099 were accumulated by Essex Finance. Waverton Inv Management Limited has 0.04% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). M&R Cap Mgmt reported 100 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 132,772 shares. Utd Financial Advisers Ltd Company reported 150,776 shares. Texas-based Maverick Cap Ltd has invested 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 20 are held by Mcmillion Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Foster Motley owns 0.14% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 23,791 shares.

