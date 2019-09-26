Fernwood Investment Management Has Raised Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL) Holding By $726,401; HONGHUA GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES C (HGHUF) Shorts Decreased By 32.56%

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL) stake by 19.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fernwood Investment Management Llc acquired 923 shares as Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL)’s stock declined 0.55%. The Fernwood Investment Management Llc holds 5,602 shares with $4.41M value, up from 4,679 last quarter. Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T now has $5.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $652. About 300 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL)

HONGHUA GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:HGHUF) had a decrease of 32.56% in short interest. HGHUF’s SI was 1.24 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 32.56% from 1.84 million shares previously. It closed at $0.06 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 105 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.88 million activity. HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought $32,843 worth of stock or 49 shares. Shares for $29,147 were bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC.

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wins Finance Holdings leads financial gainers, FlexShopper and ATIF Holdings among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About Texas Pacific Land Trust’s (NYSE:TPL) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Worth Buying Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) For Its 0.8% Dividend Yield? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Holistic Look At Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 775 shares. Fmr Limited invested in 16,665 shares or 0% of the stock. Da Davidson And Comm has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Il holds 0.15% or 1,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). 73,244 were accumulated by Fil. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il stated it has 828 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 7.93% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). 45,831 are owned by Lawson Kroeker Inv Mgmt Inc Ne. Bahl & Gaynor Inc has invested 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Envestnet Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). White Elm Limited Company reported 4.75% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Synovus Fincl Corporation has 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California-based California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 43,379 shares.

Honghua Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, manufacture, setting, and sale of land rigs, related parts, and components. The company has market cap of $. The firm also provides technical support and drilling engineering services. It currently has negative earnings. It operates through Land Drilling Rigs; Parts and Components and Others; and Oil and Gas Engineering Services divisions.