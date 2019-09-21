Fernwood Investment Management Has Lowered Iron Mountain (IRM) Position by $1.20 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Churchill Management Increased Its Holding in Microsoft Com (MSFT) by $356,440

Fernwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 61.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc sold 38,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 23,706 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $742,000, down from 62,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 1.89 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 80,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, up from 78,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P Divid Et (SDY) by 16,337 shares to 257,434 shares, valued at $25.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 7,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,492 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (NYSE:CNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Papp L Roy & Associates invested 4.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Maryland-based Heritage Invsts Mgmt has invested 2.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com holds 1.58 million shares. Cibc Ww Mkts owns 2.95M shares for 3.04% of their portfolio. Notis invested in 50,152 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt stated it has 963,031 shares. Northrock Ltd holds 0.48% or 12,525 shares. Veritable Lp stated it has 0.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jlb Assoc Inc owns 131,497 shares. Chilton Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 271,918 shares or 3.13% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 1.45 million shares. North Star Inv Corporation stated it has 1.99% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantitative Systematic Strategies, Connecticut-based fund reported 46,368 shares. Vermont-based Prentiss Smith & Comm Inc has invested 1.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baillie Gifford Company stated it has 0.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. IRM’s profit will be $166.51 million for 13.79 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.