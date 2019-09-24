Fernwood Investment Management Has Lifted Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $545,184 as Market Valuation Declined; Realpage (RP) Shareholder Tygh Capital Management Has Cut Holding

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 37.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 88,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 151,153 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.90 million, down from 240,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 247,549 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,577 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 million, up from 1,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: AMAZON IS IN SOME WAYS A BAD ACTOR; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon; 23/04/2018 – Dealbook: Has Walmart Beaten Amazon for Control of Flipkart?: DealBook Briefing; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART ALSO REPORTED MISLEADINGLY OPTIMISTIC E-COMEMRCE RESULTS IN LATE 2016, DESPITE BEING ON NOTICE OF ITS INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES; 15/03/2018 – Japan Antitrust Watchdog Probes Amazon–Again; 15/05/2018 – “Introducing Kaleido to AWS customers is going to help customers move faster and not worry about managing blockchain themselves,” Amazon Web Services says; 28/03/2018 – White House Says No Policy Change on Amazon Being Considered; 01/05/2018 – Amazon to offer additional 10% discounts on Whole Foods purchases for Prime members, sources say

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $588.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 16,673 shares to 39,228 shares, valued at $6.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 11,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $17.01 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1.