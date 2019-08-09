Fernwood Investment Management Has Increased Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL) Position by $306,881; As Amerco (UHAL) Valuation Rose, Bruce & Co Cut Its Stake

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 397 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 4,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 4,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $25 during the last trading session, reaching $675. About 21,361 shares traded or 79.53% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL)

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 169,910 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.12M, down from 176,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $358.04. About 64,541 shares traded or 6.91% up from the average. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 23/03/2018 – U-Haul Announces Plans for Sprawling Eagles Landing Warehouse; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO DECLARES 50C/SHRS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $757.6 MLN VS $709.4 MLN; 27/05/2018 – U-Haul Company of Mississippi Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage Ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto; 27/04/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Yakima; 16/04/2018 – Greensboro Tornado: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims; 16/05/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Newest Company-Owned Facility in Southern Louisiana; 11/04/2018 – U-Haul to Showcase Company’s Newest Self-Storage Facility in Waco; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul at Lee Road Closing after 41 Years

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7.82% or 77,500 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Llc invested 3.99% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 17,635 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Florida-based Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.74% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Regions Fincl owns 500 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 348 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Lpl Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 976 shares. 886 were accumulated by Gofen Glossberg Ltd Company Il. First Manhattan holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 155,213 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Fiera Cap Corp stated it has 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 11,317 shares. 1,656 were reported by Citigroup Inc.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 88 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.31 million activity. $39,106 worth of stock was bought by HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC on Monday, June 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Com invested in 1,263 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Punch Associate Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.6% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). First LP reported 0.02% stake. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,929 shares. Ls Inv Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). American Intll Gru stated it has 123 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Brinker has invested 0.04% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Carroll Fincl Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 298 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Llc owns 2,300 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Westpac invested in 516 shares or 0% of the stock. James Investment Rech has invested 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt reported 18,485 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Somerset reported 1,396 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

