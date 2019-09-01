Fernwood Investment Management Has Increased Position in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL) by $306,881 as Shares Declined; Shareholder Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.97 million, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 397 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 4,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 4,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $655.21. About 17,108 shares traded or 35.95% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M

Since March 15, 2019, it had 102 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.77 million activity. HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC had bought 36 shares worth $29,924.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 30,052 shares stake. Tradewinds Cap Management Lc accumulated 45 shares. Pnc Finance Group has 14,182 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 375 shares. Blackrock holds 6,189 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Lagoda Investment LP has invested 8.3% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Brown Advisory holds 2,012 shares. 67,216 are held by Fil Limited. Bridges Invest Mgmt holds 3,704 shares. White Elm Capital invested in 21,825 shares. The Ohio-based Bahl Gaynor has invested 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 15,969 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 5,155 shares. Ameriprise Finance reported 1,842 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:UAL) by 11.62 million shares to 5,450 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,402 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).