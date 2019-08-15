Fernwood Investment Management Has Boosted Portola Pharmaceuticals Com (PTLA) Position By $1.59 Million; Intel (INTC) Sellers Decreased By 0.11% Their Shorts

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) had a decrease of 0.11% in short interest. INTC’s SI was 55.92 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.11% from 55.99M shares previously. With 23.89M avg volume, 2 days are for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s short sellers to cover INTC’s short positions. The SI to Intel Corporation’s float is 1.25%. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45.91. About 4.16M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – VENUENEXT GETS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russia probe; 12/03/2018 – Intel Mulls a Possible Defensive Bid (Video); 07/05/2018 – NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGE INTEL SHAREOWNERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL FOR BOARD TO REPORT COST-BENEFIT ANALYSIS OF POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS BY INTEL, IPAC; 04/05/2018 – Investor Intel: Lithium’s not so secret untapped supply; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Intel Saffron AI Speeds Issue Resolution for Manufacturing, Software and Aerospace; 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up; 01/05/2018 – Supermicro Launches New Look All-Flash 1U Server with 256TB of Hot-swap NVMe Optimized Intel “Ruler” Drives

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (PTLA) stake by 13.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fernwood Investment Management Llc acquired 46,748 shares as Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (PTLA)’s stock declined 23.25%. The Fernwood Investment Management Llc holds 387,011 shares with $13.43M value, up from 340,263 last quarter. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Com now has $2.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $31.2. About 590,929 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 04/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES PTLA.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 04/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $84.2M; 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 4km SSE of Portola Valley, CA; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – City of Portola – 03/22/2018 11:28 AM; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO INTENDS TO APPEAL OPINION AND SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION BY CHMP; 23/03/2018 – EMA panel recommends against Portola’s clot prevention drug; 08/05/2018 – Portola at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.58’s average target is 16.71% above currents $45.91 stock price. Intel had 30 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 22. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Mizuho. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of INTC in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Northland Capital given on Friday, March 15. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, July 26. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 10.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, and communications platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $203.38 billion. The firm operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Intel Security Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other divisions. It has a 10.66 P/E ratio. The Company’s platforms are used in notebooks, 2 in 1 systems, desktops, servers, tablets, smartphones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components; enterprise, cloud, and communication infrastructure; and retail, transportation, industrial, video, buildings, and other market divisions.

Among 4 analysts covering Portola Pharma (NASDAQ:PTLA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Portola Pharma has $50 highest and $3500 lowest target. $40.50’s average target is 29.81% above currents $31.2 stock price. Portola Pharma had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, March 4. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Monday, March 4 report. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was reinitiated by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of PTLA in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating.