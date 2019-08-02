Fernwood Investment Management Has Boosted Its Portola Pharmaceuticals Com (PTLA) Stake; As Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Shares Rose, Reik & Co Trimmed Its Position by $1.31 Million

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02M, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 1.74 million shares traded or 34.66% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (PTLA) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 46,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The institutional investor held 387,011 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 340,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 877,743 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Appoints Biotech Legal Veteran John Moriarty as Executive Vice President and General Counsel; 24/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Cleared for Commercial Manufacture of Portola’s FDA-Approved Andexxa®; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANDEXANET ALFA IS CURRENTLY UNDER REVIEW BY U.S. FDA WITH AN ASSIGNED ACTION DATE OF MAY 4, 2018; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THE INTERIM RESULTS INCLUDED SAFETY DATA FROM 227 OF 228 ENROLLED PATIENTS; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa®, First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 23/03/2018 – EMA panel recommends against Portola’s clot prevention drug; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR DEXXIENCE (BETRIXABAN); 12/03/2018 – $PTLA ANNEXA-4 interim data out #ACC18; 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.07% or 367,674 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The reported 320,947 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Net Lc has invested 0.06% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Sabal Trust Company accumulated 11,195 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 2.95M shares. Liberty Cap Mngmt holds 67,021 shares. Comm Retail Bank reported 105,360 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs stated it has 4,331 shares. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi reported 0.02% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 847,588 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability owns 0.53% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 33,076 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Sumitomo Life Ins accumulated 23,731 shares. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.16% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0.03% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 1.19M shares.