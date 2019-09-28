Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Upped Keycorp (KEY) Holding; As Coca (KO) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Capital International LTD Has Trimmed Stake by $1.32 Million

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 15.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 26,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 144,091 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.34M, down from 170,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 7.05 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 64,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 849,016 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.07 million, up from 784,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 7.69M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $952 MLN VS $929 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Communication Services Spdr by 9,845 shares to 12,560 shares, valued at $618,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 17,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,344 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $420.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 22,028 shares to 52,503 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 34,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.25 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

