Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Trimmed Its International Paper (IP) Position; Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Has 0.38 Sentiment

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased International Paper (IP) stake by 73.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc analyzed 29,010 shares as International Paper (IP)'s stock declined 4.15%. The Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc holds 10,650 shares with $493,000 value, down from 39,660 last quarter. International Paper now has $17.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $44.11. About 1.63 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500.

Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Inc (GCV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -3.29, from 3.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 6 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 16 reduced and sold positions in Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 4.00 million shares, down from 8.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 8 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

The stock increased 0.58% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.19. About 71,732 shares traded or 43.77% up from the average. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (GCV) has declined 15.55% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.98% the S&P500.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $97.35 million. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets.

Windsor Capital Management Llc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. for 220,236 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 128,757 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. has 0.24% invested in the company for 357,988 shares. The Massachusetts-based Clough Capital Partners L P has invested 0.09% in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 421,740 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity. Nicholls Timothy S also sold $2.10 million worth of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) shares.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on July, 25.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. IP’s profit will be $417.19 million for 10.50 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) stake by 4,742 shares to 190,211 valued at $15.99 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) stake by 84,714 shares and now owns 154,307 shares. Roche Holdings Ltd Spon Adr (RHHBY) was raised too.