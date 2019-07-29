Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.04 Million; Gruss & Co Has Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.05 Million

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32M, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 5.59M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc analyzed 5,515 shares as the company's stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 345,040 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.54M, down from 350,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $966.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $209.98. About 6.65M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bouchey Fincl Gru Limited owns 7,084 shares. Ht Ptnrs Llc invested 0.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 4.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York-based Tiger Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 6.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gw Henssler And Ltd invested 1.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mawer Investment Ltd invested in 1.59% or 1.90 million shares. Renaissance Invest Ltd Liability Com has 4.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 1.67% or 2.26M shares. Dorsal Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 1.32M shares. Marathon Cap holds 1.48% or 28,142 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Limited Liability Company stated it has 28,449 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested 1.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Selway Asset stated it has 38,880 shares or 3.07% of all its holdings. Guinness Asset Mgmt Limited holds 177,627 shares. Cadinha Communications reported 2.45% stake.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 52,750 shares to 39,750 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $2.10 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.66B for 25.00 P/E if the $2.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.63% negative EPS growth.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $2.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33,532 shares to 340,604 shares, valued at $47.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Ag (NYSE:SAP) by 3,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 751 shares. Moreover, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 40,082 were reported by Intrust National Bank & Trust Na. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9.94 million shares. Crawford Inv Counsel has 0.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Co holds 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 54,246 shares. General American Investors reported 1.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 420,155 shares for 2.79% of their portfolio. Investment Management Of Virginia Ltd Co holds 10,344 shares. Comerica State Bank stated it has 1.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Quadrant Cap Management Ltd owns 29,783 shares. Grace & White Inc Ny stated it has 2,581 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Hutchinson Cap Ca has invested 2.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bessemer Gru Inc invested in 1.65% or 2.26 million shares. Moreover, Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 3.87% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 124,990 shares.