Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Trimmed By $487,341 Its Raytheon (RTN) Position; DNO ASA ORDINARY SHARES A NORWAY (DTNOF) SI Decreased By 58.31%

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased Raytheon (RTN) stake by 1.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 2,817 shares as Raytheon (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc holds 210,441 shares with $36.59 million value, down from 213,258 last quarter. Raytheon now has $56.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.69% or $5.34 during the last trading session, reaching $204.06. About 2.58M shares traded or 38.88% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B

DNO ASA ORDINARY SHARES A NORWAY (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) had a decrease of 58.31% in short interest. DTNOF’s SI was 55,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 58.31% from 134,100 shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 70 days are for DNO ASA ORDINARY SHARES A NORWAY (OTCMKTS:DTNOF)’s short sellers to cover DTNOF’s short positions. The stock increased 8.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6. About 100 shares traded. DNO ASA (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil primarily in the Middle East and North Africa. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. The Company’s flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region. It has a 4.2 P/E ratio. The firm holds seven licenses in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, the Sultanate of Oman, the Tunisian Republic, the Republic of Yemen, and Somaliland.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Raytheon has $23000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $212.20’s average target is 3.99% above currents $204.06 stock price. Raytheon had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 13 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Vertical Research on Tuesday, June 11 to “Hold”. UBS downgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Wednesday, April 3. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $200 target. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of RTN in report on Monday, September 16 to “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, June 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral” on Monday, June 24.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.49M for 17.84 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.