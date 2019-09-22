Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Cut by $10.68 Million as Stock Value Rose; Sandhill Capital Partners Trimmed Its Holding in Eaton Plc Shs Isin (ETN) by $5.89 Million

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 43,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 89,023 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.72M, down from 132,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 6.25 million shares traded or 68.74% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (ETN) by 37.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc sold 70,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 118,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.86M, down from 189,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $83.57. About 2.04M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Asset Management reported 67,581 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 6,672 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrow invested in 1,404 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.34% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 50,725 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd holds 0.05% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 11,477 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp reported 62,952 shares. Icon Advisers has 48,700 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Principal owns 649,521 shares. Parkside Fin Commercial Bank Tru invested in 5,351 shares. Comm Bancshares invested in 355,959 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Wasatch Advsr Inc, Utah-based fund reported 64,741 shares. Tru Of Vermont has 0.43% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 62,592 shares. 20,000 were reported by Hartford Fin Mgmt. City Commerce reported 550 shares. Voya Llc holds 334,687 shares.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29 million and $788.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 21,061 shares to 368,322 shares, valued at $33.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 9,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Bloom Energy Corp.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.79M for 13.57 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase And Company (NYSE:JPM) by 4,515 shares to 817,136 shares, valued at $91.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Nv New York Shrs (NYSE:UN) by 8,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.