Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Raised Schlumberger (SLB) Stake by $816,570 as Stock Declined; As Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Value Declined, Affinity Investment Advisors Has Upped Position

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 18,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 308,238 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 289,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $39.26. About 1.74M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,338 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 29,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $134.32. About 1.18M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 41 PCT; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement; 24/04/2018 – Industrials Lower as Investors Flee Caterpillar, Despite Strength — Industrials Roundup; 03/05/2018 – “Caterpillar’s monthly retail sales growth is beginning to slow, and appears to be past its peak,” analyst Ross Gilardi wrote Thursday; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 08/05/2018 – CAT: `HIGH WATERMARK’ WASN’T MEANT TO SUGGEST MARKETS PEAKING; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR LATIN AMERICAN MINING SALES SURGE 179% FEB-APRIL; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Oil-Field Service Stocks Got Crushed in May – Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Has Been Repriced For Low Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,515 shares to 345,040 shares, valued at $65.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Health Care Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 9,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,948 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Industrials Etf (IYJ).

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $487.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) by 37,450 shares to 58,455 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,508 shares, and cut its stake in Att Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Stock Watch List – June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on June 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Futures Fall as U.S.-Iranian Tension Hits Sentiment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This is Why Caterpillar (CAT) is a Great Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HCI Group Completes its 2019-2020 CAT Reinsurance Program – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Canopy Growth, Caterpillar Fall Premarket – Yahoo News” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

