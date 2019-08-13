Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Raised Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Holding; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Continues to Hold Stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 8,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 235,217 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.33M, up from 226,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $119.53. About 309,062 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 20/04/2018 – Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) by 267.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 245,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 337,496 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.16M, up from 91,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $119.85. About 576,898 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.52M were reported by Boston Ptnrs. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 9,300 shares. Farmers & Merchants Inc reported 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Bnp Paribas Asset Holding has invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Hodges Cap invested in 8,758 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Hightower Ltd Liability owns 25,044 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 43,753 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 3,869 were accumulated by First Citizens Retail Bank And Tru. First Republic Management has invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 5,065 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.16% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com reported 59,136 shares stake. Ghp Inv Advisors Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 2,559 shares.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 1,770 shares to 23,645 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 131,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,559 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

