Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Position in Eli Lilly (LLY) Has Lowered by $16.57 Million; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Rose, Vulcan Value Partners Has Decreased Position by $48.51 Million

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 437,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 4.10M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $458.49M, down from 4.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.03M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video); 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: VOLUNTARY BUYOUTS ‘FIRST OF MANY’ EFFORTS TO CUT COSTS; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ Fm ‘A+’ On Liberty Sch Dist, CA GO Bnds

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly (LLY) by 32.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 128,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 264,560 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.33 million, down from 393,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $113.77. About 2.67 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly to Receive Exclusive Worldwide License to Sigilon’s Afibromer Technology for Islet Cell Encapsulation; 23/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Committee Recommends the Approval of Baricitinib 2mg, but not 4mg, for the Treatment of Moderately-to-Severely Act; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Reports Additional Top-Line Results From CYRAMZA(R) (ramucirumab) Phase 3 RANGE Study in Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Alimta Rev $499.6M; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 20/03/2018 – IGNORE:NOVO RESULTS FROM SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Cyramza Met Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.94 million worth of stock.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares with value of $1.01 million were sold by Peretz Richard N..

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 14.05 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

