Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Maintains Stake in Zoetis (ZTS); Sandhill Capital Partners Increases Holding in Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Zoetis (ZTS) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 7,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 224,634 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.49 million, up from 216,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zoetis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $125.62. About 2.59M shares traded or 34.77% up from the average. Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 9,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 183,738 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.66M, up from 173,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $120.17. About 1.98 million shares traded or 72.31% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Be Double-Digit Accretive to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in Second Full Year; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – IFF M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES NO LARGE ASSET SALES FROM FRUTAROM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – International Flavors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO MAINTAIN QTRLY DIV CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,241 were reported by Ls Limited Liability Corp. Johnson Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 1,027 shares. Columbus Hill Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.79% of its portfolio in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Arizona State Retirement accumulated 119,113 shares. 2,371 were reported by Fisher Asset Mngmt. World Asset Management Inc holds 0.18% or 32,728 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.08% or 795,232 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 94,845 shares. Com State Bank accumulated 0.1% or 81,495 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 598,744 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 68,265 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance invested in 19.12 million shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) invested in 1.53% or 78,000 shares. Amalgamated State Bank reported 63,547 shares stake. 11.37 million were reported by Retail Bank Of America De.

More notable recent Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Large-Cap Healthcare Stocks Recently Hitting All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Zoetis (ZTS) Reports Positive Efficacy Data for Investigational Triple Combination Parasiticide – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zoetis antiparasitic med for dogs OK’d in Europe – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zoetis combo heartworm med shows efficacy in studies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Transportation Average (IYT) by 3,060 shares to 7,710 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U.S. Aerospace & Defen (ITA) by 2,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,183 shares, and cut its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold IFF shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 76.80 million shares or 8.76% more from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory has 0.01% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Voya Investment Mgmt Lc holds 47,672 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 401,610 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2,474 shares. Stone Run Lc stated it has 2.61% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Ww Asset Mngmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 6,213 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt Inc owns 2,982 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 97,561 shares. 5,100 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has invested 0.21% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Kentucky Retirement accumulated 4,720 shares. 46,815 are held by Fenimore Asset Management. Huntington Commercial Bank invested 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). First Manhattan Company holds 0% or 700 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “IFF SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. â€“ IFF – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for JE, IFF and TXT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “IFF-Lucas Meyer Cosmetics Acquires Speximo AB – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29M and $788.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (NYSE:ETN) by 70,947 shares to 118,336 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.