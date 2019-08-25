Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Lowered Disney Walt (DIS) Position; Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Had 8 Bulls

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased Disney Walt (DIS) stake by 30.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 9,576 shares as Disney Walt (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc holds 21,592 shares with $2.40M value, down from 31,168 last quarter. Disney Walt now has $237.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60 million shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles

Among 13 analysts covering Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Veeva Systems has $19200 highest and $10300 lowest target. $149’s average target is -5.77% below currents $158.13 stock price. Veeva Systems had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 30, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 30 by JMP Securities. As per Thursday, May 30, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Canaccord Genuity. Stephens upgraded Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Thursday, May 30 to “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, February 27. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) rating on Thursday, May 30. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $17200 target. See Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) latest ratings:

23/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $155.0000 New Target: $175.0000 Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $192.0000 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $151.0000 Initiates Coverage On

30/05/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $135.0000 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $150.0000 New Target: $103.0000 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $135.0000 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $144 New Target: $151.0000 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $130.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Upgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $122.0000 New Target: $153.0000 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $133.0000 New Target: $172.0000 Maintain

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 17.47% above currents $131.67 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $132 target. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, May 7. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $17000 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 16. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, April 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, May 6. As per Monday, June 17, the company rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orca Management Lc reported 3,792 shares stake. Raymond James Trust Na holds 105,994 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Lp owns 130,978 shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. D L Carlson Group Inc has invested 0.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ajo LP holds 0.28% or 491,719 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Bay Ltd Partnership invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 39,412 were reported by Natl Asset Mgmt. At Financial Bank owns 14,655 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 93,820 shares. 2,620 were reported by Sonata Group. Canandaigua Financial Bank And Com invested in 45,480 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Dillon & Associate, Michigan-based fund reported 62,705 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability invested 5.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 4,753 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,297 shares.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) stake by 30,605 shares to 497,034 valued at $11.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Entergy (NYSE:ETR) stake by 8,936 shares and now owns 357,212 shares. Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was raised too.

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $23.29 billion. The firm offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality. It has a 95.84 P/E ratio. It also provides Veeva Network master data management solutions for the management of customer master and product master data.

The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $158.13. About 1.20 million shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c

