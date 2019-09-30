Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Lowered By $568,458 Its Honeywell International (HON) Stake; LOTUS PHARMACEUTICALS (LTUS) SI Increased By 1363.64%

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased Honeywell International Inc (HON) stake by 0.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 3,267 shares as Honeywell International Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc holds 355,263 shares with $62.03 million value, down from 358,530 last quarter. Honeywell International Inc now has $121.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $169.49. About 1.22 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 24/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CHANGES PROXY BYLAWS FOR INVESTORS

LOTUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:LTUS) had an increase of 1363.64% in short interest. LTUS’s SI was 16,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1363.64% from 1,100 shares previously. With 15,600 avg volume, 1 days are for LOTUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:LTUS)’s short sellers to cover LTUS’s short positions. The stock decreased 11.00% or $0.0011 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0089. About 15,250 shares traded. Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops, makes, and sells pharmaceuticals in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $452,220. The firm markets valsartan capsules under the Maixin name to treat hypertension; eye drops under the Muxin name to treat glaucoma; and Octreotide Acetate Injection solution under the Yipubishan name for treating gastric ulcers. It has a 0.14 P/E ratio. It also offers Junxin branded Levofloxacin, an anti-bacterial drug for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe infections caused by susceptible trains of the designated microorganisms in the conditions such as acute maxillary sinusitis, acute bacterial exacerbation of chronic bronchitis, community-acquired pneumonia, complicated and uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections, complicated and uncomplicated urinary tract infections, and acute pyelonephritis; and Nicergoline for Injection, an a-receptor blockage nerve system blood-brain medicine.

Another recent and important Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Longwei Petroleum: The Most Brazen China-Based U.S. Listed RTO To Date – Seeking Alpha” on January 03, 2013.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 21.08 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

