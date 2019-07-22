Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Lifted Position in Zoetis (ZTS) by $12.49 Million as Market Value Rose; Vulcan Value Partners Boosted Holding in Sabre Corp. (SABR) by $5.20 Million

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Zoetis (ZTS) by 136.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 124,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 216,739 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.82M, up from 91,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zoetis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $114.09. About 1.84 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Sabre Corp. (SABR) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 247,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.03M, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 863,081 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 15.51% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY 81.8% VS 96.3%; 30/04/2018 – LION AIR SIGNS GDS PACT WITH SABRE TO FUEL GROWTH STRATEGY; 08/03/2018 – INTERJET EXPANDS REACH WITH FULL CONTENT DISTRIBUTION ON SABRE; 31/05/2018 – Sabre to offer NDC-enabled solutions in 2018; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q EPS 32c; 06/03/2018 – Sabre selected as global technology partner to Flight Centre Travel Group; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Net $87.9M; 08/03/2018 – lnterjet expands reach with full content distribution on the Sabre GDS; 22/03/2018 – Sabre Insurance 2017 Profit Fell on IPO Costs; 23/05/2018 – Sabre Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 24

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman Com reported 11,828 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. City Holding Communications reported 262 shares. Wendell David Assocs reported 10,769 shares. Independent Franchise Llp has 0.12% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 103,053 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.14% or 77,224 shares. Caprock Gru invested in 0.04% or 2,076 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust holds 66,355 shares. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 270,003 shares or 0.04% of the stock. M&R Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 513 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.17% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Jennison Assocs Limited owns 700,010 shares. Gamco Et Al accumulated 203,420 shares. Interocean Capital Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Bb&T invested in 0.02% or 8,610 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech reported 0.39% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Big Pharma Gets Bigger – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marshall Waceâ€™s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Elanco: Implication Of The Potential Bayer Animal Health Merger – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Trade of the Day: Zoetis Stock Screams Overbought – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) by 55,184 shares to 65,485 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 292,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,291 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $563,255 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster And Motley Inc has 0.1% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 31,190 shares. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 2.97 million shares or 0.36% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Llc accumulated 1,359 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg Inc reported 1.02 million shares stake. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 65,574 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alphaone Inv Service Limited accumulated 2,978 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 71,337 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Martingale Asset Management LP has invested 0.36% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Connecticut-based Sound Shore Management Inc Ct has invested 3.14% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 15,833 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 161,796 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 124,379 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp owns 28.64M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advsrs has 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR).

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6,433 shares to 226 shares, valued at $20,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.17M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

More notable recent Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Sabre & INFINI sign new Japan distribution agreement – PRNewswire” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cree, Inc. (CREE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sabre continues to drive innovation for airlines, announcing several new imaginative solutions – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sabre Partners Cheetah, Boosts Airline Solutions Segment – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Daseke Adds Three Operationally-Focused Business Leaders to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.