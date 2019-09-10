Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Lifted Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $703,989 as Market Valuation Rose; Expedia Group (EXPE) Shareholder Optimum Investment Advisors Has Increased Stake by $1.19 Million

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 777.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 10,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 11,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 1,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $128.84. About 685,992 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 6,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.90M, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $135.86. About 15.17M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rech And Management holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,423 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability reported 143,323 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset Mgmt has invested 1.89% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Martin Currie has 1.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 198,497 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 60,902 shares. Harris Assocs Limited Partnership reported 2,500 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 38.53 million shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 4.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Camelot Portfolios Ltd invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blackrock Inc holds 498.90M shares or 2.63% of its portfolio. 3,200 are held by Hite Hedge Asset Ltd Co. Old Point Tru & N A reported 65,911 shares stake. Monetary Mngmt Gru Inc has invested 5.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jw Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 2.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Com stated it has 3.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Market (VWO) by 10,179 shares to 250,411 shares, valued at $10.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 40,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,413 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: TECD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, VTSI – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft acquires Movere – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Expedia (EXPE) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expedia bid down 5% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Expedia Group Enters Oversold Territory (EXPE) – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Arenâ€™t Crazy About Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Anymore – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: HPQ, EXPE, FL – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 90,000 shares to 5,945 shares, valued at $36,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 19,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,693 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).