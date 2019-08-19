Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Increases Position in Intel (INTC); Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Has Lowered by $689,935 as Share Value Declined

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel (INTC) by 119.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 268,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 491,916 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.42M, up from 223,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $47.34. About 2.15 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR SERVERS AND DATACENTERS; 04/05/2018 – ARIAS INTEL IN PACT WITH SEED-TO-SALE SOFTWARE PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy; 12/03/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between #Trump campaign and Russia; 13/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Chairman Burr on Gina Haspel to be Director of CIA; 09/05/2018 – CHINA’S DJI CONFIRMS IT WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE TEST PROGRAM; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 63.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 16,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 9,360 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $408,000, down from 25,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $33.67. About 1.07 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Cap Management has invested 0.7% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Great Lakes Lc reported 0.16% stake. First American Bank & Trust holds 0.71% or 182,039 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited reported 0.23% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Shelter Mutual Insur invested in 158,250 shares or 2.5% of the stock. Waddell And Reed Fincl invested in 1.39 million shares. Elm Advisors Ltd has invested 0.64% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Palladium Ptnrs Lc has invested 2.02% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Meridian Counsel stated it has 84,363 shares. Capwealth Advsrs invested in 7,919 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson owns 0.64% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 152,155 shares. Regal Invest Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Numerixs Invest Technology Inc stated it has 0.02% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cambridge Advsrs reported 46,462 shares. Kentucky-based Farmers National Bank has invested 1.93% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Aerospace & Defen (ITA) by 3,670 shares to 7,613 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U.S. Technology Etf (IYW) by 6,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,431 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW).

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 80,383 shares to 92,580 shares, valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,351 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 0.26% or 60,596 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas owns 429,892 shares. The Iowa-based Btc has invested 0.59% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Park Natl Oh holds 0.41% or 165,289 shares in its portfolio. Matrix Asset Advsr owns 304,209 shares. Tompkins Financial owns 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5,433 shares. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc stated it has 123,179 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc reported 9,859 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trexquant Investment LP holds 0.54% or 174,049 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 12,124 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mcf Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 14,762 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mairs & Power has 1.14% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2.16 million shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.69M shares. Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Lc owns 84,292 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 20.53 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.