Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Increases Holding in Exelon (EXC); Vista Capital Partners Has Upped Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $832,572

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 18,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 585,686 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.36M, up from 566,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.75. About 7.73 million shares traded or 47.41% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 16/05/2018 – EXELON HAD PROPOSED TO RETIRE BOTH GAS-FIRED POWER GENERATORS; 08/05/2018 – EXELON REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN CO. & P; 28/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 7 Bps; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Yrs; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Company and Position for Future Growth

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 468 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64 million shares traded or 20.58% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders jumped on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet Monday night, echoing President Donald Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represe; 03/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Jeff Bezos; 26/05/2018 – For a week, I used Amazon Prime for almost everything I needed; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved an Amazon.com subsidiary’s September 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: U.S. trade team arrives in Beijing for talks, China media cautious; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 24/04/2018 – Volvo rolls out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 14/05/2018 – Amazon adopts new policy to promote board diversity; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 75,525 shares to 89,490 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Nasdaq Biotech Index (IBB) by 30,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,257 shares, and cut its stake in Centennial Resource Developmen.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exelon Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Takeaways From New York’s Ambitious Climate Change Plan – The Motley Fool” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, HP, Under Armour, ‘Shark Week’ And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 42,189 shares to 359,482 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Reit Fund (SCHH) by 26,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,722 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV).

