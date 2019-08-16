Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Increased Its Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Stake by $673,310 as Market Value Rose; Us Bancorp De Has Cut Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Stake by $573,222 as Stock Declined

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (EFII) by 77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 22,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 6,585 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177,000, down from 28,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Electronics For Imaging Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. It closed at $36.97 lastly. It is down 5.90% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 24/04/2018 – Konica Minolta AccurioPress Line-up Gets a Productivity Boost with Newest EFI Fiery Upgrade; 08/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Partners with EFI to Transform Corrugated Production with Ultra-high-speed Nozomi Platform; 17/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 15/05/2018 – EFl’s Breakthrough Innovations at FESPA Include New, Next-generation Hybrid lnkjet Platform and Greener Pigment Process for Textile; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Inc. Exits Position in Electronics for Imaging; 22/05/2018 – New EFI Fiery DFE for Ricoh Pro C9200/C9210 Digital Color Presses Drives Exceptional Speed, Quality and Workflow Integration; 15/05/2018 – SQN Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in Electronics for Imaging; 18/05/2018 – The Delta Group Adding `Game Changing’ EFI Nozomi Single-pass Corrugated Board Press; 15/05/2018 – EFI’s Breakthrough Innovations at FESPA Include New, Next-generation Hybrid Inkjet Platform and Greener Pigment Process for T; 18/05/2018 – The Delta Group Adding ‘Game Changing’ EFI Nozomi Single-pass Corrugated Board Press

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust (STWD) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 30,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 497,034 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11 million, up from 466,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Starwood Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $23.47. About 1.67M shares traded or 14.18% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 11/05/2018 – IWG APPROACHED BY LONE STAR, STARWOOD AND TDR CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Rev $260.6M; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IMMOFINANZ OFFER PRICE OF 2.10/SHARE; 27/04/2018 – IMMOFINANZ EXEC BD RECOMMENDS NON-ACCEPTANCE OF STARWOOD OFFER; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Net $99.9M; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SAYS IT’S BEEN IN TOUCH WITH STARWOOD ABOUT OFFER; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 7,907 shares to 104,623 shares, valued at $7.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 93,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkt (IEMG).

More notable recent Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “EMCI, EFII, ZAYO Urgent Investor Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ EMCI, EFII, ZAYO – GlobeNewswire” on May 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EFI Postpones 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in Light of Pending Merger With Affiliate of Siris Capital Group, LLC – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “EFI Acquires BDR Boya Kimya – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Electronics for Imaging (EFII) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genomic Health +7.9% on move to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Not Buy This 8.7%-Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT? – Seeking Alpha” on November 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starwood Property Trust: Buy This Top-Shelf 8.6%-Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starwood Property plans $593M Irish sale – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starwood Property Trust: Why Smart Dividend Investors Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Peeling Back The Onion Of Starwood Property Trust – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $2.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 40,419 shares to 132,807 shares, valued at $32.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) by 26,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,587 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM).

