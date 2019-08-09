Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; As Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 41.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 163,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 226,352 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.16 million, down from 389,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 6.67M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities; 14/05/2018 – Leading Analyst Firm: Oracle Continues Strong Cloud Growth; 16/04/2018 – Pentagon revises request for cloud computing services; 14/05/2018 – KPMG Collaborates With Oracle To Enhance Healthcare Cloud Solutions; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators; 15/05/2018 – Oracle: Happening now! Crowd-Sources – Data Driven – Autonomous Database #Cloud World Tour:

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 6,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.90M, up from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 22.49M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 10, 2019 : INSG, NIO, ESI, BBBY, T, MSFT, EQH, BAC, QQQ, AMD, CMCSA, GE – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has acquired BlueTalon – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubic Asset Mgmt holds 94,849 shares. Of Vermont reported 221,881 shares. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & Com reported 104,407 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp has 190,729 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Palestra Lc has 4.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pnc Serv Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13.33 million shares. Cap Management Va stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiger Management Limited Co reported 13.29M shares or 8.65% of all its holdings. Ima Wealth holds 21,778 shares. Cls Invs Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wallington Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 4.17% or 135,422 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Management Lc invested in 2.79% or 139,237 shares. Alpinvest Bv holds 1.21% or 7,573 shares. Markel has 0.81% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 412,300 shares. First Eagle Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.72% or 5.41 million shares.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 4,412 shares to 137,772 shares, valued at $11.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 46,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,827 shares, and cut its stake in Checkpoint Software (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,776 shares to 292,039 shares, valued at $14.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 20,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,255 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.72 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.