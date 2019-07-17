Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Increased Its Blackrock (BLK) Stake; Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Shorts Increased By 0.08%

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased Blackrock (BLK) stake by 4.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc acquired 1,303 shares as Blackrock (BLK)’s stock rose 3.96%. The Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc holds 30,188 shares with $12.90M value, up from 28,885 last quarter. Blackrock now has $74.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $477.17. About 397,484 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 16/03/2018 – BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Commencement of Tender Offer; 21/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Income: MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations; 30/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Result of AGM; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Total Voting Rights; 29/05/2018 – SHAILY ENGINEERING PLASTICS LTD SEPL.BO SAYS DSP BLACKROCK TRUSTEE COMPANY PVT LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.40 PCT TO 4.10 PCT; 23/03/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR; 04/05/2018 – Blackrock’s Rieder Says Jobs Numbers Won’t Change Fed (Video); 24/05/2018 – Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Transfer From NYSE Amer to NYSE; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS HIGHER YIELDS FAVOR SHORT OVER LONG MATURITIES IN GOVERNMENT DEBT; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Advisors Buys New 2.1% Position in Aptiv

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) had an increase of 0.08% in short interest. PBH's SI was 10.42M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.08% from 10.41M shares previously. With 663,900 avg volume, 16 days are for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)'s short sellers to cover PBH's short positions. The SI to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc's float is 21.46%. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $30.9. About 558,759 shares traded or 35.22% up from the average. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 19.72% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.15% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 12,409 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc reported 0.04% stake. Midas Management Corporation holds 52,000 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Commerce, New York-based fund reported 371,012 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 79,669 shares. Us Comml Bank De invested in 6,418 shares or 0% of the stock. Fort L P has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Metropolitan Life Ins owns 0% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 14,486 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 9,125 shares. Kestrel Mngmt has invested 2.75% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). 189,671 are held by Kennedy Management Inc. 2.72 million were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase Com. Huntington Bank accumulated 474 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, makes, and distributes over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased Ishares U.S. Technology Etf (IYW) stake by 6,380 shares to 14,431 valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mccormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) stake by 26,882 shares and now owns 79,587 shares. Communication Services Spdr was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 101,017 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri has invested 0.68% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Spinnaker Tru holds 0.02% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Capital Invest Advisors reported 14,550 shares. Argent Tru Com holds 10,040 shares. 17,979 are owned by Wesbanco Bank & Trust Incorporated. Communications Of Virginia Va owns 27,838 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Management accumulated 6,475 shares. 29,042 are owned by Covington Cap Mgmt. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Cetera Advisor Llc has 1,224 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors reported 5,340 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.07% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Citigroup Inc holds 131,576 shares. Cutler Counsel Ltd owns 25,311 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. BlackRock had 10 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Barclays Capital maintained BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $515 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 14. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $545 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 29 by Jefferies.