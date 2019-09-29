Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Holds Position in Progressive (PGR); American (AXP) Position Held by Chemung Canal Trust Company

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 4,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 569,737 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.54 million, up from 565,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 4.27M shares traded or 51.04% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR)

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in American (AXP) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 2,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 50,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.27 million, up from 48,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in American for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.75 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott International Cl A (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2,180 shares to 154,587 shares, valued at $21.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Nasdaq Biotech Index (IBB) by 17,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,327 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania reported 4,001 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,168 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.17% or 336,425 shares. Virtu Limited Company stated it has 25,347 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.35% or 447,350 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust owns 3,778 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.37% or 99,081 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.14% or 9,061 shares. Kames Public Limited Co invested in 29,209 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Financial Architects has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Utah Retirement reported 110,189 shares. Madison Invest Holding Incorporated invested in 1.71% or 1.21M shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). California-based Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.89% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). British Columbia Inv Corporation invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr (XLK) by 5,340 shares to 167,850 shares, valued at $13.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VWO) by 42,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,039 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).