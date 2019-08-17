Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Holds Holding in Hsbc Holdings Plc (HSBC); As Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) Stock Price Rose, Holder Mkp Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $3.53 Million

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 989,329 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc (HSBC) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 15,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 150,074 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09 million, up from 134,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hsbc Holdings Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 4.88 million shares traded or 140.14% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 21/03/2018 – HSBC BANK USA – CO, AFFILIATES RAISED PRIME AND REFERENCE RATE TO 4.75% FROM 4.50%, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY, MARCH 22, 2018; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS L-T SR DEBT & DEPOSIT RATINGS OF HSBC BANK; 15/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Lee Kee says China die-casters starting automated factories in SE Asia; 28/03/2018 – SECURITAS SECUb.ST : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 124 FROM SEK 120; 08/05/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold Ltd; 16/05/2018 – HSBC to Cement Lead in Saudi Arabia With $5 Billion Bank Merger; 29/03/2018 – HSBC to Pay $100 Million to Settle Libor-Rigging Suit (Correct); 27/04/2018 – HSBC Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 26 (Table); 13/04/2018 – HSBC Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 12 (Table); 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Hsbc Holdings Plc’s Senior Unsecured Debt Rating At A2; Changes Outlook To Stable

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex (ACWX) by 14,116 shares to 61,412 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,791 shares, and cut its stake in At & T (NYSE:T).

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99B and $112.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.