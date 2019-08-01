Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Holds Holding in Amgen (AMGN); Equinix (EQIX) Market Valuation Rose While Consolidated Investment Group Increased Position

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 2,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 210,402 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.97 million, up from 208,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.32B market cap company. The stock increased 5.74% or $10.13 during the last trading session, reaching $186.58. About 6.45M shares traded or 128.84% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Amgen Announces that Rhode Island Will Be Location of First U.S. ‘Next-Generation’ Biomanufacturing Plant; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN SAYS PRELIMINARY PRORATION FACTOR ABOUT 95.9%; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $502.1. About 741,475 shares traded or 99.61% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset reported 1,967 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 31,306 shares in its portfolio. Taylor Frigon Cap Management holds 2,263 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks holds 87,930 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation holds 21,797 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Company holds 0.04% or 806 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 1,268 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Commerce Ltd invested in 2,377 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Gru owns 5.2% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1.31M shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 20,627 shares. Jump Trading Llc holds 0.12% or 822 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Company reported 211,233 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Hahn Management Limited stated it has 66,361 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.33% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 11,998 shares to 14,700 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,160 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 292,914 shares to 13,291 shares, valued at $161,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 4,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,772 shares, and cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.